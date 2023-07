24 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Direct flights will be launched between Uzbekistan and Hungary on August 20, 2023, according to the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

"Qanot Sharq Airlines (Uzbekistan’s private passenger airline) will operate the flight between the capitals of these countries, Tashkent and Budapest," the statement reads.

The flights will be conducted using Airbus A320 aircraft.