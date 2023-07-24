Pakistan to purchase LNG from Azerbaijan

24 Jul. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani liquefied natural gas will be supplied to Pakistan, a corresponding agreement has been signed in the capital, Islamabad today.

Pakistan will have one batch of LNG per month. Deliveries will begin in July. The LNG will be sold to the recipient at a discount price. At the same time, the Pakistani side can refuse to receive the cargo, fines are not provided.

The agreement on the supply of LNG is an important event, it will become an incentive for strengthening bilateral ties, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic Shehbaz Sharif said at the signing ceremony.

The agreement will be valid until next July, it can be extended for another year.