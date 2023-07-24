Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan refuse to work with Unistream system

24 Jul. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Kazakh postal operator Kazpost and the Uzbek Hulk Bank no longer work with the Russian Unistream payment system.

According to TASS with reference to the call center of Kazpost and the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, the banks of the two countries stopped working with Unistream due to the imposition of US sanctions against the Russian system.

Thus, Kazpost stopped working with the system on July 20, the operator did not tell about the resumption of transfers. Cooperation was also completed by two large banks of Uzbekistan - Halk Bank and Ipoteka Bank, stating that they had suspended their activities for technical reasons.

A decision on this issue will be made in the near future.

Earlier, Georgian and Armenian banks also stopped working with Unistream system.