24 Jul. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tonight, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for Russia.

The program of his working visit includes a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. The main goal of the visit is a new round of talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on a draft agreement on peace and the establishment of interstate relations.

It should be reminded that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced a meeting of the heads of foreign affairs agencies in Moscow on Friday.