Oil rises in price again

24 Jul. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

After the trades, world oil prices are again on the rise, which has already amounted to more than 1%.

By 17.09 Moscow time, the price of October futures for Brent crude grew by 1.35%, amounting to $81.97 per barrel, and a little earlier, for the first time since the end of April, it was trading at $82 per barrel, RIA Novosti reports.

September WTI futures grew even more. The oil prices rose by 1.57% to $78.28 per barrel.

There are two reasons for the growth: the first is the meeting of the US Federal Reserve System (FRS), following which the discount rate may rise to 5.25-5.5%. The second is a possible reduction of the US commercial oil reserves.