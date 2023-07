24 Jul. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Grass and bushes caught fire in the center of Tbilisi, the media write about the state of emergency in the Georgian capital.

The fire started near the ancient Narikala fortress. Grass and bushes are burning, Sputnik Georgia reports.

Due to the emergency, it was decided to close the cable car. In addition to this, you can't go upstairs.

Sveral firefighters brigade are trying to put out the fire. Strong wind prevents them from extinguishing the fire.