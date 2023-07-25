Georgian and Armenian banks suspend transactions using Unistream

25 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Four Armenian and three Georgian banks have suspended interaction with the Unistream payment system.

"Ardshinbank has stopped making money transfers using the Unistream system. We apologize to our clients and propose making money transfers over express money transfer systems serviced by the bank. Please visit the bank’s website to see terms and tariffs for transfers," the bank said.

Converse Bank also suspended interaction with Unistream. Evocabank and Armeconombank continue cooperation with the Russian payment system as regards transfers in rubles and drams only. Other Armenian banks have not yet introduced any restrictions.

Georgia's TBC bank, which stopped working with Unistream on July 21, is now cooperating with the Zolotaya Korona system to transfer funds from Russia to Georgia.

The "Bank of Georgia" said that it stopped working with "Unistream" on July 24. The Liberty bank suspended cooperation on July 22.