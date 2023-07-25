Quran desecrated in Denmark

25 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An anti-Muslim group desecrated the Quran in Denmark's capital Copenhagen, as Muslims expressed outrage about a similar incident in Sweden and called on authorities to prevent such hateful acts from repeating.

The ultranationalist group called "Danske Patrioter" burned the holy book in front of Iraq's Embassy in Copenhagen on July 21.

They also carried a banner with insulting slogans against Islam, before stamping on the Iraqi flag and a copy of the Quran under police protection, as seen in the videos they shared on social media.

A similar protest by a far-right extremist was held in Stockholm earlier this year, complicating Sweden’s efforts to persuade Türkiye to let it join NATO.