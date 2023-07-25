Israeli police use water cannon on anti-government protesters

25 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel erupted into violence last night as police used water cannons against protesters and three people were injured when a car rammed through a crowd marching against the government's overhaul of the country's judicial system.

The Knesset on Monday approved the first major law in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious plan, triggering a new burst of mass demonstrations, drawing accusations that he was pushing the country toward authoritarian rule.

Footage showed thousands of flag-waving protesters taking to the streets, blocking highways as they marched to show their anger over the law's passage.

Israel's security forces responded by using water cannons to blast demonstrators in an attempt to clear them. Others were seen throwing protesters to the ground and dragging them away from the crowds.