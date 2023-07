25 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The ruble strengthened on the Moscow Exchange on Tuesday following the decision of the Bank of Russia to raise the key rate to the level of 8.5% per annum.

The dollar fell by 6.75 kopecks to 90.44 rubles at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange on July 25, while the euro dropped by 37.75 kopecks to 100.12 rubles.

But now the dollar decreased to 89.95 rubles, the euro - to 99.69 rubles.

The yuan grew by 0.6 kopecks to 12.58 rubles.