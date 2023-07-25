Moscow to host Armenian-Azerbaijani peace deal talks today

25 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia will be held today in Moscow.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has already left for Russia with a working visit yesterday.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry clarified that both trilateral and separate bilateral negotiations between the parties are planned in Moscow.

The ministry noted that the foreign ministers will analyze ways to prompt the implementation of the trilateral agreements between the Russian, Azerbaijani, and Armenian leaders.

"Special attention will be paid to the drafting of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan, as well as searching for solutions to outstanding problems," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Other main areas of post-war settlement will also be on the agenda: