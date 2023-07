25 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is paying a visit to Türkiye at the invitation of Türkiye's Minister of National Defense Yashar Guler

Hasanov will participate in the IDEF’23 16th International Defense Industry Fair to be held in Istanbul.

The minister of defense will view the weapons, vehicles and military equipment produced by various companies that will be displayed at the fair.