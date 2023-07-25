Why Armenia-Azerbaijan draft peace treaty not ready yet?

25 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the draft peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan will be signed after the completion of a series of Armenian-Azerbaijani talks, it has not been agreed at present.



Answering journalists' questions about the signing of the Azerbaijan-Armenia agreement, Pashinyan expressed regret that the peace treaty was not ready at the moment.

The Armenian PM also got indignant at calls excluding negotiations with the Azerbaijani side. According to him, statements that Armenia should live in confrontation with its neighbors cast doubt on the country's sovereignty and existence.