Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia begins in Moscow

25 Jul. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia has started in Moscow.

Opening the talks, Russian Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that the parties intended to use this meeting for the long-term stabilization of the situation in the South Caucasus.

"We are convinced that the shortest way to this is the implementation of all the provisions of the existing trilateral statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia. A number of additional documents are being prepared for the consideration by our leaders. We would like to pay special attention to the implementation of the agreements at the highest level on the conclusion of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan. We are ready to assist this in every possible way, including providing a platform for this signing",

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation said.

He also added that other issues related to Karabakh deserve constant attention.

"I'm referring to the humanitarian situation, which is now attracting a lot of attention and comments in the international community. We appreciate that our Azerbaijani friends understand the need to ensure the rights and security of the Armenian population of Karabakh. This is one of the central issues",

Sergey Lavrov said.