Trump shares his impressions of Nurmagomedov

25 Jul. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former US President Donald Trump spoke about his impressions of the legendary Russian UFC fighter, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The politician expressed his opinion about "the Eagle" on the UFC YouTube channel.

"I think Khabib was great and it looks like he doesn't come back",

Donald Trump said.

The ex-head of state also said that he asked the head of promotion Dana White if he was going to try to return the Russian to the Octagon.

Let us remind you that Nurmagomedov has never lost the fights throughout his career. He has 29 wins.