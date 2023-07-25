Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits opening of defense industry exhibition in Istanbul

25 Jul. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Tuesday, July 25, an Azerbaijani delegation headed by Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov attended the opening ceremony of the international defense industry exhibition IDEF-23. This is stted on the website of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

During the visit, the Defense Ministry's representatives got acquainted with the exhibits presented at the exhibition.

In addition to this, during the trip, the head of the Ministry of Defense met with the Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology.

Zakir Hasanov and Mehmet Fatih Kacır discussed the development of military-technical cooperation between the two countries, and also talked about a number of other topics.