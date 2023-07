25 Jul. 22:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of Russia is going to visit China next autumn. It has been announced in the Kremlin today.

The Kremlin notes that the trip is scheduled for October.

"It is known that we have received an invitation and that we intend to go to China when the Belt and Road Forum is held",



Assistant to the Head of State for International Affairs Yuriy Ushakov said.