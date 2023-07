26 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A passenger flight coming from Sochi has safely landed at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport after one of its engines failed in midair, a spokesman for the emergency services said.

The plane landed safely at 3:25 p.m. Moscow time on July 25. The cause of the engine failure is being probed into.

According to earlier reports, the left engine of a Boeing 737 jet failed when it was flying from Sochi to Moscow.