Lavrov sums up Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs talks in Moscow

26 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia will continue work on organizing further meetings and plan to hold a summit in 2023, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan.

"We will continue strenuous efforts to organize further meetings. There are plans to hold another summit of the Russian, Azerbaijani, and Armenian leaders this year," Lavrov said.

He added that the Russian side suggested a trilateral dialogue between lawmakers be launched.

The top Russian diplomat expressed the hope that today’s discussions will give a positive impetus to the negotiating process in other areas.