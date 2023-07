26 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United Nations wants to continue dialogue with Russia on the grain deal, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq said.

"We are willing to keep up contacts that would take up the concerns expressed by the Russian Federation, as well as other aspects of the initiative," Farhan Haq said.

However, he did not specify whether the parties were in contact after the deal was terminated.