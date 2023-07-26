Türkiye designs smart underwater mine

26 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye designed indigenously made air-launched guided smart underwater mine UCA.

UCA is a candidate to be the world’s first long-range smart underwater mine. It will be carried by air platforms in Türkiye's inventory that can launch MK-84 GP Aircraft bombs, such as F-16s, F-4s, and the combat drones Akinci and Aksungur.

UCAs will be dropped from high altitudes and high speeds outside the range of low- to medium-altitude air defence systems and move to the mine-laying point through glider flight.

It will enter the sea from the target point without being detected by radar thanks to its radar-absorbing coating, and will be able to settle precisely on the seabed, where it will wait for the target ship with its acoustic-absorbing coating.

The mine will have pressure, vibration, magnetic anomaly and acoustic sensors.

The UCA is a project to transform MK-84 general-purpose bombs into offensive naval mines.