Rosatom chief discuss Akkuyu NPP project in Türkiye

26 Jul. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye's Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar met with Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev in Ankara on July 25 to discuss the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) construction project.

"We have held a meeting with Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev and his delegation at our ministry," Alparslan Bayraktar wrote on his social media page.

The sides discussed the Akkuyu NPP construction project.