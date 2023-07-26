Rosatom chief discuss Akkuyu NPP project in Türkiye

Türkiye's Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar met with Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev in Ankara on July 25 to discuss the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) construction project.
"We have held a meeting with Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev and his delegation at our ministry," Alparslan Bayraktar wrote on his social media page.
The sides discussed the Akkuyu NPP construction project.
"During the meeting, we assessed the current state of affairs regarding the project to build the Akkuyu NPP, which is to become a next-generation facility for the Turkish energy sector," the minister said.