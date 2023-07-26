Russian firefighting plane helping put out wildfires near Kemer

26 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A Russian Be-200 plane is helping put out forest fires in the southern Turkish area where they are raging the most, eyewitnesses said.

"Thick smoke from forest fires is visible from the territory of some hotels along the Kemer District coastline. Helicopters as well as a Be-200ChS amphibious plane are engaged in firefighting from the air," TASS cited one of the eyewitnesses as saying.

The Russian Consulate General in Antalya said that the Turkish government issued assurances that the fires pose no risks to hotels mass tourism sites. However, diplomats advise Russian tourists against leaving hotels if possible. The consulate said the situation was especially alarming in the Kemer District as of July 25.

Forest fires have struck some Turkish provinces, including the resort areas of Antalya and Mugla. Last week, two Russian Be-200 amphibious planes flew to Turkey on orders from Russian President Vladimir Putin to help extinguish the wildfires.