Russia and UN condemn Quran burning incident in Denmark

26 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow and the UN General Assembly condemned the incident involving the burning of a copy of the Quran in Denmark. According to the official representative of Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, showing intolerance to any religion is inappropriate.

Moscow resolutely denounces the burning of a copy of the Quran, the holy book for all Muslims, in Copenhagen, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"We strongly condemn this [Quran burning incident in Denmark] and similar extremist acts. Showing intolerance to any religion is inappropriate," Maria Zakharova said.

It is important to note that the UN General Assembly decided that the desecration of sacred books will be considered a violation of international law.

Participants in an anti-Islam demonstration burned a copy of the Quran near the embassies of Egypt and Turkey in the capital of Denmark on July 25. A similar protest was held outside the Iraqi embassy on the previous day.