Earthquake recorded in Azerbaijan's Lankaran

26 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake has occurred 23 kilometers northwest of the Lankaran seismic station in Azerbaijan's Lankaran district at 11:03 (GMT +4), the Republican Seismic Survey Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences said.

According to the center, up to 5 points of the earthquake were felt at the epicenter, and up to 3-5 points - in the vicinity. The 4.8 magnitude earthquake was located at a depth of 6 km.

Previously, on July 17, the 3 magnitude earthquake hit Azerbaijan's Jalilabad district, 9 km west of Jalilabad station, its epicenter laid at a depth of 18 km.