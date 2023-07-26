Bridge of Peace reopens in Tbilisi

26 Jul. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Bridge of Peace in Georgia has undergone restoration work. The popular attraction is open to tourists.

In the center of Tbilisi, the famous Bridge of Peace has resumed its work - the landmark site has been renovated.

The pedestrian bridge was closed for almost three weeks.

"Today, the Bridge of Peace is safe, all the restoration work was completed. The only task that remains and will be done in the coming months is the installation of new lighting on the bridge,”

- Mayor of the city Kakha Kaladze said.

The unique bridge was built in the Georgian capital in 2010, an Italian architect developed the project. The glass building crosses the Kura River and is one of the main points of attraction for tourists in Tbilisi.