Completion of North-South corridor delayed for five years

26 Jul. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The North-South corridor will be completed within five years. 162 km of the Rasht-Astara railway are to be laid on the territory of Iran. According to earlier reports, Moscow and Tehran want the project to be implemented as soon as possible.

The Rasht-Astara railway in Iran, the missing section of the North-South international transport corridor, will be completed by 2028, the Russian Ministry of Transport announced.

"As part of the development of the western route of the ITC North-South, in May 2023, an intergovernmental agreement was signed. The agreement is a result of almost 20 years of discussion on the construction of the missing section of the Rasht-Astara railway line in Iran. The length of the line is 162 km. 20 years of work ended with the signing of agreements. We expect the construction to be completed by 2028,”

- Minister Vitaly Savelyev said.

The railway to be built will link the land parts of the ITC and will reduce the cost of transportation, speed up deliveries due to a significant reduction in the delivery distance, and also significantly improve logistics in Eurasia.