Ingushetia to grow bananas?

26 Jul. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The North Caucasus is not the most favorable place for growing exotic bananas, however, Ingush farmers intend to prove the opposite. While the experiment will be carried out on the basis of a private farm, the farmers will try to adapt bananas to local soil.

Bananas may soon become "local" in the shops and markets of Ingush Nazran, The Magas Times Telegram channel informs.

The owners of the Ingush private farm decided to dispel the established opinion that the exotic fruits of a herbaceous plant are an exclusive priority for hot countries, and adapt the tropical plant to local conditions.

”We will see how the banana behaves in our conditions. A bit later, we plan to move the plant to the greenhouses,”

- Telegram channel The Magas Times informs.