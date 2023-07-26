Mother abandoned newborn in Armenia

26 Jul. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian law enforcement officers detained an elderly woman who secretly gave birth to a child and left him on the street in one of the villages of the Gegharkunik province.

A woman who left her newborn child at a rural chapel was found in Armenia, the Investigative Committee of the country informs.

According to the press secretary of the department, Gor Abrahamyan, the investigation is underway.

MediaHub reveals some details of the case with a reference to the woman’s fellow villager. It turned out that the woman is 56 years old, she lives in the same village next to the chapel. She already has children and grandchildren.

The detained woman said she did not tell anyone about the pregnancy, as she was ashamed. Therefore, she decided to get rid of the child.

The tragedy took place in the village of Nerkin Getashen. A child was left at the chapel in a bag. Not hurting the baby, stray dogs brought the bag to the house of a local resident. The woman called the police and the baby was hospitalised. Later he died in a medical center in Yerevan.