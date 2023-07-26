What threatens tourists in Türkiye?

26 Jul. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

ATOR outlined the current situation in Türkiye with forest fires and listed the resort regions in danger. The fires broke out on 24 July.

The ATOR press service explained the current situation in Türkiye, where forest fires broke out a few days ago, and named the regions that could be at risk due to a natural disaster.

Experts noted that today, firefighters extinguished the fire a few kilometers from the village of Goynuk, in the Kemer district, but the fire still blazing in the mountains.

According to the association, all tourist sites in Kemer continue to operate as usual, there is no risk of evacuation for now.

In addition to Goynuk, a favorable situation is also observed in other villages of Kemer. Also, fires do not threaten Antalya, Belek, Alanya and Side.