Armenia not to participate in CSTO drills

26 Jul. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The CSTO drills will be held without Armenian rescuers. This decision was made due to the workload of the experts. The exercises will be held in Belarus this autumn.

There will be no rescuers from Armenia at the CSTO Rock-2023 drills, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country reports.

According to the ministry, Yerevan made such a decision in connection with the "professional workload of rescuers.”

The Rock-2023 drills will be held in September on the territory of Belarus. The participants to the drills will practice liquidation of a radiation accident consequences.

Earlier, Armenia refused to host the CSTO Indestructible Brotherhood-2023 drills. As a result, they were held in Kyrgyzstan.