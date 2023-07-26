Abstinence certificate and negative HIV tests results to be requaried in Ingushetia to get married

26 Jul. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The authorities of Ingushetia are planning to introduce the abstinence certificate and negative HIV tests results as a mandatory requirement for a religious marriage nikah.

Those wishing to enter into a religious marriage in Ingushetia may soon need an abstinence certificate from the out-patient department for drug addicts. Such an initiative was voiced by the head of the region.

According to Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov, marriages are more often dissolved in the region due to misunderstandings between spouses caused by drug addiction. The institution of the family is also adversely affected by the HIV epidemics.

Therefore, he believes, the fight against these problems will benefit the people and will be a contribution to their future.