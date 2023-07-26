Speleotourism may become available in Abkhazia

26 Jul. 22:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The caves of Abkhazia will be studied by speleologists, with the prospect of using them for speleotourism. The necessary assistance will be provided by specialists from the Russian Geographical Society in Crimea.

New Abkhazia caves may soon become tourist attractions. This possibility was discussed at the round table.

The event was hosted by Sputnik Abkhazia.

Research into the Abkhazia caves is already underway. The work is carried out by the Russian Geographical Society in Crimea and the Abkhaz State Committee for Ecology.

The participants of the event noted, that before launching a new direction of tourism, it is necessary to carefully study the caves in order to find out what depths will be safe for tourists.