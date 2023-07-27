Kazakh President condemns burning of the Quran in Europe

27 Jul. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he considers the acts of burning the Quran in a number of European countries as an unacceptable provocation that might fuel tension in the modern world and undermine trust between peoples and states.

Tokayev believes that “the increasing incidents of religious vandalism and irresponsible behaviour of citizens of the respective states should be subjected to unanimous condemnation as actions that are contrary to the universally accepted norms of peaceful coexistence of states and religions,” the statement from his press service reads.