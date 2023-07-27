Azerbaijan once again recalls Armenia's political blackmail

27 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia's dispatch of car convoys to the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, under the disguise of “humanitarian aid” and without Baku's agreement is an attack on the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministry stressed that Yerevan cannot digest the existence of the Lachin border checkpoint established by Azerbaijan in order to control its borders and prevent provocations by Armenia.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stressed that the fact that Yerevan took such a step right after the negotiations in Moscow, where among others a detailed discussions on the current situation were held, shows that Armenia is not sincere in the process, and while escalating the situation, intends to mislead international community.

The ministry noted that Armenia's provocation, that was followed by June 15-shooting at Azerbaijani border guards in Lachin, and attempted smuggling cases, while making claims of “tense humanitarian situation in the region” are nothing than Yerevan's intention to continue manipulation and illegal activities.

"Despite the fact that the Azerbaijani side put forward a number of proposals, including the use of the “Aghdam-Khankendi” road and other alternative routes, to meet the needs of the Armenian residents, that were supported by the European Union and the International Committee of the Red Cross, opposition by Armenian side to all the proposals, including the transportation of goods by the ICRC through the roads mentioned by Azerbaijan, obstruction of relevant humanitarian activities, blockage of access to the territory by placing concrete barriers on alternative roads, demonstrates that Armenian claims about the humanitarian situation are nothing than a political blackmail," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that involving the EU Mission in Armenia and the diplomatic corps as a tool in the aforementioned provocation demonstrates that this was a pre-planned action. In conclusion, Baku once again demanded Yerevan to stop such provocations.