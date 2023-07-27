"Danish Patriots" burn Quran twice in a day in Copenhagen

27 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Members of the Danish Patriots extremist group held two Quran-burning demonstration in one day yesterday, in front of the embassies of Iraq and Pakistan in Copenhagen.

The Danish Patriots have held multiple similar demonstrations in the last 10 days, including near the embassies of Egypt and Turkey.

Quran-burning demonstrations have also been taking place in Sweden in recent weeks. Last week, hundreds of Iraqi demonstrators stormed the Swedish embassy following the burning of the Quran in Stockholm.