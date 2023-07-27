Baku: Armenia engages in political speculation and blackmail

27 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia is engaged in political manipulation and speculation regarding the issue of the Lachin road, through which it is possible to carry out medical evacuations and supplies, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev said on his Twitter page.

He recalled that an agreement on the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road for supplies was reached in Brussels.

The assistant also said that not allowing the use of this road, exploiting local residents as hostages, simulating the delivery of goods is nothing more than speculation, manipulation and blackmail.