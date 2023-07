27 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Poland's Rakow Czestochowa won the first leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round over Azerbaijan's Qarabag 3-2 yesterday in Czestochowa.

Qarabag dominated the first half, but they could not convert good chances into more goals. The second leg between Qarabag and Rakow will be played on August 2.