Türkiye to integrate ammunition into Azerbaijani Su-25 aircraft

27 Jul. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan signs agreement with Turkish company on Su-25 modernization

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry and Turkish company TUSAŞ have signed an agreement on the modernization of Su-25 attack aircraft.

The document was signed by Deputy Minister of Defence of Azerbaijan - head of the Main Department of Military-Technical Supply Agil Gurbanov and General Manager of TUSAŞ Temel Kotil within the framework of the 16th International Defence Industry Exhibition "IDEF-23" in Istanbul.

The Turkish defense industry is integrating precision ammunition and undertaking structural and avionic upgrades to the Su-25s.

The modernization project is expected to boost the export potential of the Su-25s and is part of a larger effort to integrate national ammunition into the Soviet-origin aircraft.