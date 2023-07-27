Georgian Prime Minister arrives in China

27 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili started his visit to China today, where he will attend the opening ceremony of the Summer World University Games, a multi-sport event hosted in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province.

According to Georgian Government Administration, the Chinese Minister of Education, the Governor of Sichuan Province and ambassadors of the two countries welcomed the Georgian delegation at the Chengdu International Airport.

In the framework of the visit, the Government head will hold “high-level” meetings planned in the city, followed by discussions with Chinese officials in Beijing.