Why Armenia engaged in blackmail and provocations at Lachin checkpoint?

27 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said that obstacles and prevention of transportation of goods by blocking the roads by Armenia is a clear proof that the speculations on the "tense humanitarian situation" is nothing than political manipulation.

Borrel's statement is regrettable

Commenting on EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel's statement about the situation in the region, Hajizada said that the presented approach is regrettable.

Aykhan Hajizada said that Baku highly appreciates the EU support to establish peace and stability in the region, as well as the peace negotiations with Armenia. But he noted that Borrel's recent statement was based on the propaganda and political manipulations spread by Armenia.

According to the spokesperson, ignoring the grievances of Azerbaijan regarding the incomplete withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan, which continue to be a threat to Azerbaijan's national security, territorial integrity, and sovereignty, illegal activities of Armenia via the Lachin-Khankendi road, transportation of ammunition and landmines to the territories of Azerbaijan, as well as the transfer of the natural resources of Azerbaijan to Armenia, and presenting the legitimate acts of Azerbaijan as the closure of the Lachin-Khankendi road is fundamentally wrong.

International Court's decision

Aykhan Hajizada also commented on the misinterpretation of the relevant decisions of the International Court of Justice, noting that it will not yield results, because the July 6 decision of the Court confirmed Baku's right to control its borders and proving the baseless nature of Armenia's request for the removal of the Lachin border checkpoint, once more demonstrated that the protection of its own security by Azerbaijan is legitimate.

Lachin road remained open

The spokesperson reminded that despite the protests since December 2022 against the illegal acts of Armenia, hundreds of vehicles, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) vehicles, have passed through the Lachin-Khankendi road daily. A well-regulated and transparent daily passage in both directions through the Lachin border checkpoint was ensured.

"Moreover, despite the armed attack on the checkpoint on June 15, smuggling attempts, and the provocation by the dispatch of convoys under the disguise of "humanitarian aid" on July 26, Baku continues its cooperation with the ICRC, provides the passage of Armenian residents for medical purposes, and facilitates the transport of medical supplies by the ICRC.