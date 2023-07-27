U.S. recognizes helplessness of anti-Russia sanctions

27 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President’s nominee for the position of Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien said that the Russian economy will not collapse as a result of the imposed sanctions.

"It's a deep economy. It was one of the largest ten... So, they will be able to sustain themselves for quite a while. We don't see a collapse," O’Brien said.

In February 2022, the West increased sanctions pressure on Russia, consequently, the disruption of logistics chains has led to an increase in fuel and food prices in Europe.