Azerbaijan and Türkiye expand economic cooperation

27 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat as part of the Azerbaijani tam's business trip to Türkiye.

The sides discussed joint initiatives aimed at expanding economic partnership, as well as a variety of subjects, Jabbarov said on Twitter.

Jabbarov and Bolat also discussed the activities of Turkish companies in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, cooperation in the fields of transport and tourism, as well as standardization systems and technical regulations.