Russia and Africa: North-South corridor to promote development of ties

27 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The International North-South Transport Corridor will make it possible to efficiently deliver Russian goods to Africa and African products to the domestic market, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a plenary meeting of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

According to him, this corridor can also be used in the opposite direction - to supply African goods to the Russian market.

Putin noted that Russia seeks to ensure interconnectivity within the corridor and launch regular freight shipping lines. The head of state recalls that Russia is actively engaged in reorienting transport and logistical flows towards the states of the global South.