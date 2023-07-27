Russia, Azerbaijan to eliminate emergency situations at border

27 Jul. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian government has decided to negotiate the signing of an agreement between the FCS of Russia and the Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the elimination of emergency situations at the border.

Russia and Azerbaijan will carry out joint work to eliminate emergency situations at the border, the order was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The countries will agree on the procedure for eliminating the consequences of situations at automobile checkpoints on the border of the two states.

The relevant negotiations will be held between the Federal Customs Service of Russia and the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.