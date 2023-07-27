Azerbaijan, Türkiye to develop combat aircraft KAAN

27 Jul. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan will participate in the development program of the Turkish combat aircraft TAI TF KAAN. In the future, fighters will replace the American F-16 and F-35.

Turkish and Azerbaijani specialists will jointly work on improvement of the national combat aircraft KAAN (working title TAI TF). The fighter is designed to replace the American F-16 and F-35.

Manufacturers claim that the competitive advantage of the aircraft is its high maneuverability and speed of approximately 2205 km / h.

The prototype aircraft successfully passed flight tests this spring. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that the Turkish fighter was officially named KAAN.