Egypt to restart production of Lada cars

27 Jul. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

In Egypt, the production of the Russian Lada vehicles will be restarted. In the future, the country will be able to become a hub for AvtoVAZ products in Africa.

The largest Russian car manufacturer AvtoVAZ is going to restart the production of Lada in Egypt.

"Our main task now is to resume and further develop this joint project, and we also expect that Egypt and Al Amal company can become such a transport and logistics hub for the entire African continent,”

- President of AvtoVAZ Maxim Sokolov said.

He outlined the plans to work at the African market today, in St. Petersburg, at the Russia-Africa forum.