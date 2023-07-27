African plague quarantine declared in Stavropol

27 Jul. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

In the Stavropol Territory, quarantine has been declared in two villages amid an African Swine Fever outbreak. Departures from settlements are under the supervision of the traffic police.

In the Stavropol Territory near the village of Kievka, an outbreak of African Swine Fever has been registered, quarantine was introduced.

"Specialists of the State Veterinary Service of the Stavropol Territory in the village of Kievka, Apanasenkovsky District, discovered biological waste. According to the results of laboratory tests, DNA of the African Swine Fever virus was detected. Quarantine was declared at the site of the discovery of the carcass - at an unauthorized dump. The relevant measures are being taken to eliminate the outbreak,”

- the regional veterinary administration informs.