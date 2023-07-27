Tourists from Russia stuck in Yerevan

27 Jul. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Transit tourists from Russia could not leave Yerevan on time. The flight was delayed by almost 30 hours. The Russians, who are waiting for a flight to Vienna, have been provided with a hotel.

Russian tourists are accommodated in a Yerevan hotel, because their plane was delayed for over 24 hours.

"The airline delayed the Yerevan-Vienna flight. The departure was scheduled for 12:25 [11:25 Moscow time], but will be performed on Friday at 17:40 [16:40 Moscow time]. Passengers were given their luggage, they were escorted from the transit zone to the public part of the airport. Currently, they are placed on buses for transfer to the hotel,”

- Lusine Moghrovyan, Press Secretary of Zvartnots Airport, informed.

The Russians were flying through Yerevan to Vienna, but the plane of the low-cost Wizz Air Airlines was delayed until tomorrow evening. More than 100 citizens of the Russian Federation are waiting for the departure.