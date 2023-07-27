Dagestan to recruit first students for ”Tourism and services” course in 2024

27 Jul. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Next year, Dagestan will begin training specialists in the field of tourism and hospitality. New curricula will be created thanks to a grant from the Russian Ministry of Education.

The Dagestan State University of National Economy (DGUNKh) will start training professionals in the fields of tourism, hospitality, and confectionery. The first students will be recruited next year.

The university received a grant to implement a program aimed at developing education and tourism sector in Dagestan.

"We have prepared and submitted to the competition of the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation a program for the activities of the educational cluster. The DGUNKh was recognized as the winner by the competition commission. Thus, the university will receive a grant in the amount of 70 mln rubles in 2024. Our project in the field of tourism is being implemented as part of the Professionality federal project,”

– Rector Akhmed Buchaev said.